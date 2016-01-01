Dr. Abenaa Asiama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asiama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abenaa Asiama, MD
Overview
Dr. Abenaa Asiama, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Nishtar Med Coll.
Dr. Asiama works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asiama?
About Dr. Abenaa Asiama, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1952373433
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital|Roswell Park Meml Hosp
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Washington Hospital Center
- Nishtar Med Coll
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asiama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asiama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asiama works at
Dr. Asiama has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asiama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asiama speaks Hindi and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Asiama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asiama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asiama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asiama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.