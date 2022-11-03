Dr. Agha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agha Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Agha Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Med School
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
South Mob 3035224 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 303, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I never had any major health issues, but when I ended up at OHH I was diagnosed by Dr Khan with a serious heart/lung disease. He spends so much time explaining test results and is very thorough, not only when you are an in-patient, but in his office as well. Having a serious health issue when you have always been healthy is very scary and I am so blessed to have such a knowledgeable and compassionate cardiologist. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a cardiologist.
About Dr. Agha Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881655660
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Columbia University
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.