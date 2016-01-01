Overview

Dr. Agha Haider, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hopewell, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Haider works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Hopewell in Hopewell, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.