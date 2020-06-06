Overview

Dr. Ageliki Vouyouka, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Vouyouka works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.