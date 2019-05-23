Overview

Dr. Ageliki Valsamis, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Valsamis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Endocrinology at Great Neck in Merrick, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.