Dr. Ageliki Valsamis, DO
Overview
Dr. Ageliki Valsamis, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology and Medicine Specialties at Merrick2119 Merrick Rd, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 377-2820
Northwell Health Physician Partners Endocrinology at Great Neck865 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2540
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my endocrinologist for over the past 7 years. She is amazing and goes above and beyond when caring for her patients. I love that here concerns are not only in regards to her specialty but in addition to the patients overall health.
About Dr. Ageliki Valsamis, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valsamis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valsamis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valsamis has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valsamis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Valsamis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valsamis.
