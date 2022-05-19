Dr. Agdha Colon Arvelo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon Arvelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agdha Colon Arvelo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Agdha Colon Arvelo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Haven, FL.
Dr. Colon Arvelo works at
Locations
Mirror Terrace Dental Care1425 6th St Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 252-4760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colon Arvelo?
Professional but friendly. Explained procedures and their concerns with varied options to correct but not pushey.
About Dr. Agdha Colon Arvelo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1487614533
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon Arvelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon Arvelo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colon Arvelo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colon Arvelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon Arvelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon Arvelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon Arvelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon Arvelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.