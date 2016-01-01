Dr. Agdel Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agdel Colon, MD
Overview
Dr. Agdel Colon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 411 Lafayette St Ste 619, New York, NY 10003 Directions (917) 737-2264
- 2 411 Hackensack Ave Ste 266, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (917) 737-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Agdel Colon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326195009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
