Dr. Agbor Egbewatt, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Egbewatt works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.