Overview

Dr. Agastin Michael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Michael works at Westmed Medical Group in New Rochelle, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.