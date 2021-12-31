Overview

Dr. Agam Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Brigham Urogynecology Group in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Hopkinton, MA and Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.