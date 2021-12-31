Dr. Agam Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agam Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Agam Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Newton Wellesley Hospital2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (857) 282-2200
Milford Regional Urgent Care - Hopkinton1 LUMBER ST, Hopkinton, MA 01748 Directions (508) 625-3535
Orthopedics New England2000 Washington St Ste 322, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (508) 655-0471
Orthopedics New England313 Speen St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 655-0471Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Extremely thorough and willing to get to the bottom of the issue. The follow up of setting up the PT appointment was just incredible, even the PT practice shared how Orthopedics New England are just fantastic about sending over information/referrals/etc.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Massachusetts
- Tufts Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.