Overview

Dr. Afzal Sahibzada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Sahibzada works at 22110 Roscoe Blvd. #301 in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.