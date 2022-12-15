See All Dermatologists in Jackson, WY
Dr. Afton Chavez Cobb, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Afton Chavez Cobb, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, WY. 

Dr. Chavez Cobb works at Western Wyoming Dermatology - Jackson in Jackson, WY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Wyoming Dermatology - Jackson
    12770 PO Box, Jackson, WY 83001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 284-5060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Afton Chavez Cobb, MD

  • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1942662788
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Afton Chavez Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chavez Cobb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chavez Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chavez Cobb works at Western Wyoming Dermatology - Jackson in Jackson, WY. View the full address on Dr. Chavez Cobb’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez Cobb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.