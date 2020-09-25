Overview

Dr. Aftab Qadir, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Qadir works at Tri-County Psychiatric Assocs in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.