Dr. Qadir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aftab Qadir, MD
Overview
Dr. Aftab Qadir, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hope Centers of Central Florida LLC101 E Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 246-6620
Central FL Behavioral Hsp6601 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821 Directions (407) 370-0111
Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital9400 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great and friendly doctor
About Dr. Aftab Qadir, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972674349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qadir accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qadir has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qadir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Qadir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qadir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.