Dr. Aftab Mahmood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aftab Mahmood, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Elizabeths Medical Center
Dr. Mahmood works at
Locations
Corpus Christi Cancer Center PA1625 Rodd Field Rd Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3765Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Thomas Spann Clinic7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 102, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 844-8738
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My primary physician referred me to Dr. Aftab Mahmood. As a 73-year-old female diagnosed with non-smoker lung cancer, Dr. Mahmood has been a godsend to my well-being and longevity. He is truly one of a kind among ALL the doctors I have encountered. He is dedicated to his patients in every way that counts. He is vocal, hands-on, compassionate, and extremely thorough. He speaks in terms you understand, clear and productive. He covered all aspects of my cancer treatment with concise details, so there were no questions left unanswered. As a cancer doctor, he makes certain you are well cared for in and out of his office. He referred me to a wonderful thoracic surgeon who successfully removed my lung cancer and also a radiation specialist. Both are top-notch professionals. Dr. Mahmood has a trained staff that is equally devoted to patient care. They are attentive and dedicated. I feel so cared for and at peace with Dr. Mahmood and his staff. I am grateful to have him as my doctor. Do NOT hes
About Dr. Aftab Mahmood, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1952305591
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Dr. Mahmood has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.