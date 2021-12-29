Dr. Aftab Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aftab Husain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aftab Husain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Husain works at
Locations
-
1
Perth Amboy Office663 Brace Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 826-0059Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Avenel Iselin Medical Group400 Gill Ln, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 404-1580
-
3
Edison Office1656 Oak Tree Rd Ste 3, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 205-8206Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?
I was in a severe kidney stone pain and Dr Hussain went beyond and above to help me by calling Rahway, Perth Amboy hospital during my emergency situation where I passed out 2 times in the waiting lobby at Perth Amboy hospital. He called JFK hospital got me the emergency bed asap as my the water was backing up in my kidney. He was also in constant touch with me on my cellphone to make sure I am keeping good. Very next day he did the procedure to take out kidney stone and I was all back to normal in 2 days. I must say one of the best Urologist I have ever met. Made me feel like his own family member and helped me in my emergency situation. Thank you so much doctor. We need more doctor's like him.
About Dr. Aftab Husain, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1235131616
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University
- ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Husain speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.