Dr. Aftab Husain, MD

Urology
4.6 (102)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aftab Husain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Husain works at Aftab Husain MD in Perth Amboy, NJ with other offices in Iselin, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perth Amboy Office
    663 Brace Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 826-0059
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Avenel Iselin Medical Group
    400 Gill Ln, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 404-1580
  3. 3
    Edison Office
    1656 Oak Tree Rd Ste 3, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 205-8206
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydrocele
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydrocele
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?

    Dec 29, 2021
    I was in a severe kidney stone pain and Dr Hussain went beyond and above to help me by calling Rahway, Perth Amboy hospital during my emergency situation where I passed out 2 times in the waiting lobby at Perth Amboy hospital. He called JFK hospital got me the emergency bed asap as my the water was backing up in my kidney. He was also in constant touch with me on my cellphone to make sure I am keeping good. Very next day he did the procedure to take out kidney stone and I was all back to normal in 2 days. I must say one of the best Urologist I have ever met. Made me feel like his own family member and helped me in my emergency situation. Thank you so much doctor. We need more doctor's like him.
    Rankit A Thakkar — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. Aftab Husain, MD

    Urology
    47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    1235131616
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Hackensack University Medical
    Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University
    ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aftab Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Husain has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

