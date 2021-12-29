Overview

Dr. Aftab Husain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Husain works at Aftab Husain MD in Perth Amboy, NJ with other offices in Iselin, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.