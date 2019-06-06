See All Cardiologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD

Cardiology
4 (63)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Emrani works at Los Angeles Heart Specialists in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tarzana
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 401, Tarzana, CA 91356 (818) 996-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Anemia
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Chronic Care Management
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoporosis
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Hypertension
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Mastodynia
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva
Animal Allergies
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Clot
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Bronchitis
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cluster Headache
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Coronary Artery Calcification
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Coumadin® Management
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Familial Atrial Fibrillation
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Healthy Aging
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage
Heart Disease in Women
Heart Murmur
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Indigestion
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Low HDL Cholesterol
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Multifocal Premature Beats
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Palpitations
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vascular Disease
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CBA Health Insurance
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Medicare of Oklahoma

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD
    About Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Jewish, Persian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356360887
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Foundation-Sunset/ Usc
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Southern Ca
    Internship
    • Vail Valley Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA/UCLA Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emrani works at Los Angeles Heart Specialists in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Emrani’s profile.

    Dr. Emrani has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Emrani speaks Armenian, Jewish, Persian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Emrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

