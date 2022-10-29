Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parhiscar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD
Overview
Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Afshin Parhiscar, MD5601 Norris Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 380-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best doctor I’ve met. Super professional and results are top tier.
About Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
