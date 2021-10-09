Dr. Afshin Mashoof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashoof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Mashoof, MD
Overview
Dr. Afshin Mashoof, MD is a Registered Nurse in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Mashoof works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine18111 Brookhurst St Ste 2600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 459-7871
-
2
Center for Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine16543 Carmenita Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 724-1436Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mashoof?
A five star experience!
About Dr. Afshin Mashoof, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588692131
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mashoof has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashoof accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mashoof using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mashoof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mashoof works at
Dr. Mashoof speaks Arabic.
276 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashoof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashoof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashoof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashoof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.