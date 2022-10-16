Overview

Dr. Afshin Khodabakhsh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Khodabakhsh works at Beverly Hills Vision Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.