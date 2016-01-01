Overview

Dr. Afshin Ghayoumi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med Ctr of Iran, Teheran.



Dr. Ghayoumi works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.