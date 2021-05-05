Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerayli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Gerayli works at
Locations
Pain specialists of Orange County IRVINE35 Creek Rd, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 297-3838
Pain Specialists of Orange County24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 3, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-7560
Mission Hills Surgical Center25982 Pala Ste 280, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 297-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't thank Dr. Gerayli enough. I owe him the use of my arm ... and my life back. In 2007 he was the ONLY doctor who properly addressed me and diagnosed me with a very rare disorder called CRPS or RSD. He was/is spot on! My life was in a dark, dark place from unmanageable, ruthless pain. I was mentally and physically exhausted. I was unable to sleep, eat, and cried in pain morning, noon and night. Finally, I had found Dr. Gerayli! My HERO, My savoir! As the story ends, Dr. Gerayli walks into the room, as I sat holding my limp, plastic, baby doll arm and hand, he took one look and said: "Oh, you have a rare condition called RSD." What is RSD, I asked? In 2007, that's what they called it. It's Reflux Syndrome Dystrophy. Today, it's known as CRPS, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. Look at the rsds org site Dr. Gerayli proposed we do an outpatient Steralite Ganglen block, right NOW! Right there and then, NOW! It worked! Dr. Gerayli, you're a saint, a HERO, and I'll be forever in your debt
About Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1205878568
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco
- UC San Diego
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerayli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerayli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerayli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerayli works at
Dr. Gerayli has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerayli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerayli speaks Persian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerayli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerayli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerayli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerayli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.