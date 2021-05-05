Overview

Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Gerayli works at Mission Hills Surgical Center in Irvine, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.