Dr. Afshin Gabayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Afshin Gabayan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
California Institute of Neuroscience8900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 432-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been visiting Dr. Gabayan for years and haven't once been disappointed. He has treated me and my condition with great care.
About Dr. Afshin Gabayan, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Va Greater La Hlthcare Sys
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabayan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.