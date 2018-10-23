Overview

Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.



Dr. Farzadmehr works at Fatima Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Apple Valley, CA, Lancaster, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.