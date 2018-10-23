See All Dermatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Farzadmehr works at Fatima Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Apple Valley, CA, Lancaster, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fatima Medical Group
    820 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-1133
  2. 2
    Formula Medical Group
    18182 US Highway 18 Ste 105, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-1133
  3. 3
    George C Perdikis MD
    1669 W Avenue J Ste 308, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-1133
  4. 4
    Surgery Center of Beverly Hills
    1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    9555 Foothill Blvd Ste C, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Life

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 23, 2018
    I recently had a chin lipo procedure with amazing outcome...I couldnt ask for anything better. He is a God sent
    Maria Lorenzo — Oct 23, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD
    About Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255465670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Board of Cosmetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chas R Drew University Med and Science
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farzadmehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farzadmehr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farzadmehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Farzadmehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farzadmehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farzadmehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farzadmehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.