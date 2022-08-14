Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD
Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
South Coast Gynecologic Oncology3390 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Oncology
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Bahador has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bahador using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bahador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahador speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahador. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahador.
