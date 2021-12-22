Dr. Afshin Ashfaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashfaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Ashfaei, MD
Overview
Dr. Afshin Ashfaei, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ashfaei works at
Locations
Medical Associates of Little Company520 N Prospect Ave Ste 102, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 318-9992
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very satisfied with Dr. Ashfaei as my primary care doctor for the past 6 years. He has always taken the time to answers all my questions/concerns, and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Afshin Ashfaei, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashfaei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashfaei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashfaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashfaei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashfaei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashfaei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashfaei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.