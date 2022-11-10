See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pomona, CA
Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Arianjam works at PREMIER Orthopaedic & Trauma Specialists in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PREMIER Orthopaedic & Trauma Specialists
    160 E Artesia St Ste 255, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 596-4346
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1013222066
    Education & Certifications

    • Sports Medicine at Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
    Residency
• San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Program
    Medical Education
• University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine
    • University Of Southern California
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arianjam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arianjam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arianjam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arianjam works at PREMIER Orthopaedic & Trauma Specialists in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arianjam’s profile.

    Dr. Arianjam has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arianjam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arianjam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arianjam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arianjam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arianjam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

