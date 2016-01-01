Dr. Afshin Ameri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Ameri, MD
Overview
Dr. Afshin Ameri, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin.
Dr. Ameri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ameri?
About Dr. Afshin Ameri, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1265541403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University Of Chicago|University Tenn
- St Louis Chldns Hosp Washington U|St Louis Chldns Hospital Washington University
- Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ameri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ameri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameri works at
Dr. Ameri speaks German.
Dr. Ameri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.