Dr. Afshin Akhavan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Akhavan works at California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.