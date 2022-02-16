See All Oncologists in Basking Ridge, NJ
Dr. Afsheen Iqbal, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (19)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Afsheen Iqbal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Iqbal works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hepatitis B Virus Screening, Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening and Hepatitis Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Hospital for Cancer & Allied Diseases
    136 MOUNTAINVIEW BLVD, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 639-2000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hepatitis Screening

Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Fever
Headache
HIV Screening
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Rash
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Back Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dizziness
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Pericardial Disease
Shortness of Breath
Tobacco Use Disorder
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Erectile Dysfunction
Essential Tremor
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Hearing Screening
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Histoplasmosis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Iqbal is a professional, caring and compassionate Doctor who takes time and explains all procedures until fully understood. Thank you Dr. Iqbal and please thank your amazing staff. Your office visit today was outstanding
    Marty D'Amato — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Afsheen Iqbal, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902061880
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • University of Medicine/Dentistry
    • University of Medicine/Dentistry
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Iqbal’s profile.

    Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Hepatitis B Virus Screening, Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening and Hepatitis Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

