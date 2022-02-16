Overview

Dr. Afsheen Iqbal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hepatitis B Virus Screening, Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening and Hepatitis Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.