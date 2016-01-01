Dr. Afsheen Abid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afsheen Abid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Afsheen Abid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Abid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tracy Care Center2151 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA 95377 Directions (209) 636-5513
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abid?
About Dr. Afsheen Abid, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124352034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abid works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abid. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.