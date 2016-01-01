Dr. Ranjha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afshan Ranjha, MD
Overview
Dr. Afshan Ranjha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norristown, PA.
Dr. Ranjha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sterling Hm Hlth Care Agcy Inc1201 Dekalb St, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 277-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ranjha?
About Dr. Afshan Ranjha, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851735047
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranjha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranjha works at
Dr. Ranjha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranjha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranjha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranjha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.