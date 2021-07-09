Dr. Afshan Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshan Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Afshan Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Afshan Khan Physician PC1654 MAYFLOWER AVE, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 823-7180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a patient for over 4 years she always takes care of me always giving her best I wouldn't see another doctor she cares for all her patients
About Dr. Afshan Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1184812257
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
