Overview

Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ghiai Fatemi works at Practice in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

