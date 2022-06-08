See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ghiai Fatemi works at Practice in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Foundation
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghiai Fatemi to family and friends

About Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD

Education & Certifications

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Afshan Ghiai Fatemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiai Fatemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ghiai Fatemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ghiai Fatemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ghiai Fatemi works at Practice in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghiai Fatemi’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiai Fatemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiai Fatemi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiai Fatemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiai Fatemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

