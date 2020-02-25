Dr. Afshan Ashfaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashfaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshan Ashfaq, MD
Dr. Afshan Ashfaq, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Moms OB/GYN120 Bethpage Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 513-1004Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 1:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ashfaq is fantastic! She has a wonderful bedside manner and is very knowledgeable. She always go above and beyond for her patients. She is well respected by both her colleagues and her patients. I am very happy to have found Dr. Ash! Having Dr. Ash as your doctor is like having old fashioned personal care with today's topnotch current medical care. It is a win-win! Huntington is a great hospital for deliveries! Dr. Ash is the best!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Ashfaq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashfaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashfaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashfaq has seen patients for Yeast Infections, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashfaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashfaq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashfaq.
