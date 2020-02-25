Overview

Dr. Afshan Ashfaq, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Ashfaq works at Arthritis Institute Long Island in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.