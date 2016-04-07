Dr. Afser Tasneem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tasneem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afser Tasneem, MD
Overview
Dr. Afser Tasneem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lewisville, TX.
Locations
-
1
Star Pediatric Group541 W Main St Ste 110, Lewisville, TX 75057 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thankful to God that we finally found a consistent Dr who is patient with my toddler and trustworthy with my infant.
About Dr. Afser Tasneem, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Urdu
- 1770664948
