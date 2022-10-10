Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waraich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Waraich works at
Locations
Palmetto Gastroenterology and Hepatololgy PA103 Gregg Ave Nw, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 226-0799
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had colonoscopy today. Great and caring staff. Beautiful facility and very caring and knowledgeable doctor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1497719975
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waraich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waraich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waraich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waraich works at
Dr. Waraich has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waraich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Waraich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waraich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waraich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waraich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.