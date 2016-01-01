Dr. Afroz Shamim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afroz Shamim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Afroz Shamim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with North Shore/Long Island Jewish Health System
Dr. Shamim works at
Locations
Ut Physicians El Franco Lee Thsteps8901 Boone Rd, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (713) 873-5270
Neuropsychiatric Ctr Mhmraharris Cnty1502 Taub Loop, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 873-5270
Pearland Office1506 Broadway St Ste 103, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (832) 947-3562
East Texas Medical Center Behavioral Health Center4101 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 266-2283Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Afroz Shamim, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore/Long Island Jewish Health System
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamim works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.