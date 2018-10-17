Dr. Pappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afreen Pappa, MD
Overview
Dr. Afreen Pappa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.
Locations
Houston River Oaks2615 Southwest Fwy Ste 220, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 527-8731
Sanitas Medical Center of Texas PA12586 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (844) 665-4827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
First time experience, Staff was extremely professional and helpful, friendly, even educational in teaching you what to expect. I left the office feeling very comfortable about continuing my treatment.
About Dr. Afreen Pappa, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457431876
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Meml Sw
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappa.
