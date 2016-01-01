Overview

Dr. Afreen Hyder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.



Dr. Hyder works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI with other offices in Sparta, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

