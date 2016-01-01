See All Gastroenterologists in La Crosse, WI
Dr. Afreen Hyder, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Afreen Hyder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.

Dr. Hyder works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI with other offices in Sparta, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse
    800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 292-9031
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Sparta
    310 W Main St, Sparta, WI 54656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 292-9032
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Afreen Hyder, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1558563148
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wayne St University Detroit M C
Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Afreen Hyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hyder has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

