Dr. Afreen Hyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Afreen Hyder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 292-9031
Mayo Clinic Health System - Sparta310 W Main St, Sparta, WI 54656 Directions (608) 292-9032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Afreen Hyder, MD
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyder has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.