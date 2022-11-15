Dr. Afonso Ribeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afonso Ribeiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Afonso Ribeiro, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janerio, Brazil and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ribeiro works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5677Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5679Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He performed a very difficult colonoscopy on me. I cannot thank him enough for taking care of me.
About Dr. Afonso Ribeiro, MD
- Gastroenterological Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1861424814
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|U Miami
- U Miami, Jackson Meml Hosp
- U Miami
- Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janerio, Brazil
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
