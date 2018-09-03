Overview

Dr. Afeefa Chaudhry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Champaign Dental Group in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.