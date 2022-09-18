Dr. Afam Ikejiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikejiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afam Ikejiani, MD
Overview
Dr. Afam Ikejiani, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Ikejiani works at
Locations
Prime Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.301 Wolverine Trl Ste 102, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7475
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Ikejiani over Dr. Hamburger. He was the on-call doctor the night I delivered my son. Apparently, there should have been a final ultrasound to determine the weight of my son before birth. He weighted 9.6 pounds. There were issues during delivery but Dr. Ikejiani was able to allow us to still have a vaginal birth. His ability to react in a critical situation is impeccable. All we can say is Thank you!!!
About Dr. Afam Ikejiani, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1205962750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Meharry - Hubbard Hospital
Dr. Ikejiani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikejiani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikejiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikejiani has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikejiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikejiani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikejiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikejiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikejiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.