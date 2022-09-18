Overview

Dr. Afam Ikejiani, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY



Dr. Ikejiani works at Prime Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C. in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.