Dr. Aerial Avery, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aerial Avery, DPM
Overview
Dr. Aerial Avery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA.
Dr. Avery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Age Foot and Ankle Surgery3936 Springfield Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 373-6894Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avery?
Surgery experience was amazing! Moreover Dr. Avery answered all of my questions in great detail!
About Dr. Aerial Avery, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1194915538
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery works at
Dr. Avery has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.