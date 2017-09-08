Overview

Dr. Aeri Kang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Kang works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Brea, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA and Yorba Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.