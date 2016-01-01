See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cerritos, CA
Dr. Aelaf Worku, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aelaf Worku, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cerritos, CA. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Worku works at CareMore Medical Group in Cerritos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CareMore Medical Group
    CareMore Medical Group
12900 Park Plaza Dr Ste 150, Cerritos, CA 90703
(562) 217-4280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
HIV Screening
Abdominal Pain
Hearing Screening
HIV Screening
Abdominal Pain

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Aelaf Worku, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659537066
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aelaf Worku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worku has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Worku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worku works at CareMore Medical Group in Cerritos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Worku’s profile.

    Dr. Worku has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

