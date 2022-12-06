Dr. Aeisha Rivers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aeisha Rivers, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Breast Surgical Oncology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 313, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 768-6690
Dr. Rivers is the Best, from the very first appointment I knew I was in the Best hands. Breast Cancer is a very scary diagnosis but when your doctor explained all your questions without you having to ask any. Her professionalism is represented in every person that works with her. Thank you all for taking care of me.
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1578762688
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
