Dr. Aeisha Rivers, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aeisha Rivers, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rivers works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Breast Surgical Oncology
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 313, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Rivers is the Best, from the very first appointment I knew I was in the Best hands. Breast Cancer is a very scary diagnosis but when your doctor explained all your questions without you having to ask any. Her professionalism is represented in every person that works with her. Thank you all for taking care of me.
    Linda D. — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Aeisha Rivers, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1578762688
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aeisha Rivers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivers works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rivers’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

