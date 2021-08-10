Dr. Ae Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ae Cha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ae Cha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Cha works at
Locations
-
1
Upper Valley Women's Center3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 320, Suwanee, GA 30024 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cha?
Dr. Cha and staff are courteous and professional. I leave her office feeling respected and well informed.
About Dr. Ae Cha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1477520799
Education & Certifications
- AULTMAN HOSPITAL
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha works at
Dr. Cha has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cha speaks Korean.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.