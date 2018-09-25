Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opoku-Boateng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Opoku-Boateng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Premier Surgery8415 N Pima Rd Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 245-4425Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Arizona Premier Surgery575 W Chandler Blvd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 245-4425Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Care Alliance Pool
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Opoku-Boateng?
I would totally recommed Dr Opoku to anyone I know, she not only has the best bed side manners, she is a wonderful doctor. she explaned and answered all of the questions me and my family had about my surgery.
About Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- 1194915405
Education & Certifications
- Endocrine Surgery
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Oakwood University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opoku-Boateng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opoku-Boateng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opoku-Boateng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opoku-Boateng works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Opoku-Boateng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opoku-Boateng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opoku-Boateng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opoku-Boateng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.