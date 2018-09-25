See All Otolaryngologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Opoku-Boateng works at Arizona Premier Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Premier Surgery
    8415 N Pima Rd Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 245-4425
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Premier Surgery
    575 W Chandler Blvd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 245-4425
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
Adrenal Medulla Tumor
Adrenal Surgery
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
Adrenal Medulla Tumor
Adrenal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Medulla Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Opoku-Boateng?

    Sep 25, 2018
    I would totally recommed Dr Opoku to anyone I know, she not only has the best bed side manners, she is a wonderful doctor. she explaned and answered all of the questions me and my family had about my surgery.
    melanie skeldon in kenner, LA — Sep 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Opoku-Boateng to family and friends

    Dr. Opoku-Boateng's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Opoku-Boateng

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD.

    About Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194915405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oakwood University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opoku-Boateng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Opoku-Boateng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Opoku-Boateng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opoku-Boateng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opoku-Boateng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opoku-Boateng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.