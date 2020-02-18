Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Silwal works at
Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silwal is professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate. I would definitely recommend him. He has a very calm demeanor and always takes time to address issues and questions.
About Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Nepalese
- Male
- 1114181419
Education & Certifications
- TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Dr. Silwal speaks Hindi and Nepalese.
