Dr. Advayanand Shirsalkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirsalkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Advayanand Shirsalkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Advayanand Shirsalkar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh - School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Shirsalkar works at
Locations
-
1
North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA607 Timerdale Ln Ste 201, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3721
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shirsalkar?
Dr. Shirsalkar is an excellent young doctor who not only very competent in his specialty but also is an epitome of excellent bedside manners. He take the time to explain to you your condition, his treatment plan and leaves no room for ambiguity. His approach in managing medical problems is balanced and measured no rushing nor tip-toeing.
About Dr. Advayanand Shirsalkar, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1700016789
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh - School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirsalkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirsalkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirsalkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirsalkar works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirsalkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirsalkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirsalkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirsalkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.